Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
- The drugs were found inside a popcorn packet bought by the learner from a vendor outside the school
- The packet was later taken by SAPS and an investigation launched
- The WCED says it discourages schools from allowing outside vendors to sell through school fences.
It was an innocent enough purchase and one that probably takes place outside schools across Cape Town every day.
But for a Grade 5 learner from Delft, his Friday afternoon craving for popcorn resulted in a far more sinister transaction.
After buying two packets of cheese popcorn from a vendor outside the school fence at Vergenoegd Primary, the learner discovered something was amiss.
He alerted his teacher after realizing one of the packets contained a packet of crystal methamphetamine - otherwise known as 'Tik'.
"According to reports a learner bought the packet at a spaza shop in close proximity of the school. SAPS members searched the spaza shop but didn't found any drugs" said SAPS in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department has praised the learner for his quick thinking in alerting a teacher.
"The WCED would like to acknowledge the responsive action of the learner concerned. The learner identified a risk and reported it to the school management immediately" it said in a statement.
However, it added that as a department, it discourages schools from allowing outside vendors to sell through school fences, for safety reasons.
Many are making an honest living through these sales, however, the fear is that this can be taken advantage of by persons who have ill or illegal intent. Today is a case example of such a danger.WCED
The reality is that in many communities these vendors are present around schools which acts as an income generator for the local community, and even for some of the parents and families of learners themselves.WCED
SAPS says "Parents are urged to warn their children to make sure what they are buying. Illegal drugs has a negative effect on people and this must be viewed in a serious way."
