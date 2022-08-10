The most haunted place in Cape Town? Simon's Town





The Mother City is no stranger to a spook storie or two. Whether it's the legendary tale of the Flying Dutchman floating off the city coast, or Sister Fatima lingering in the cold, long corridors of Groote Schuur Hospital, there's a plethora of scary haunts everywhere.

André Leibbrandt was inspired to create Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours while working at the Simon’s Town Amenities Development Company as a car guard. Realising that tourists only came to Simon's Town to take a quick snap of Just Nuisance - a local dog who was enlisted into the Royal Navy in the 1940s, he decided to come up with a reason to get people to stay longer; and after some brainstorming, Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours born.

While he initially started the tour as an unbeliever in the supernatural, his eight years on the tour have since given him a change of heart.

Leibbrandt joined Lester Kiewit in studio to tell spine-chilling ghost tales and shared what the most haunted place in Cape Town is.

Simon's Town! I really would say it's Simon's Town. [...] At the Lord Nelson Inn - I get people who are gifted who come with me - and at the Lord Nelson Inn I send them up to go and have a look at the rooms and get the feeling. And two rooms always come up as being slightly weird! Andre Leibbrandt of Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours

Scroll up for full audio.