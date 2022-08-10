The most haunted place in Cape Town? Simon's Town
The Mother City is no stranger to a spook storie or two. Whether it's the legendary tale of the Flying Dutchman floating off the city coast, or Sister Fatima lingering in the cold, long corridors of Groote Schuur Hospital, there's a plethora of scary haunts everywhere.
André Leibbrandt was inspired to create Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours while working at the Simon’s Town Amenities Development Company as a car guard. Realising that tourists only came to Simon's Town to take a quick snap of Just Nuisance - a local dog who was enlisted into the Royal Navy in the 1940s, he decided to come up with a reason to get people to stay longer; and after some brainstorming, Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours born.
While he initially started the tour as an unbeliever in the supernatural, his eight years on the tour have since given him a change of heart.
Leibbrandt joined Lester Kiewit in studio to tell spine-chilling ghost tales and shared what the most haunted place in Cape Town is.
Simon's Town! I really would say it's Simon's Town. [...] At the Lord Nelson Inn - I get people who are gifted who come with me - and at the Lord Nelson Inn I send them up to go and have a look at the rooms and get the feeling. And two rooms always come up as being slightly weird!Andre Leibbrandt of Simonstown Ghost Walk Tours
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Photo by Mitja Juraja: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-skull-970517/
More from Local
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost to struggling matric learners.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative requests that Ramaphosa be subpoenaed
Mandy Wiener speaks to parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News, Lindsay Dentlinger, for an update on the the impeachment inquiry looking into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
Not all families affected by the Marikana tragedy have been compensated- SERI
Mandy Wiener speaks to litigation fellow at SERI, Khuselwa Dyantyi, about the status of compensation offers made to families affected by the Marikana tragedy.Read More
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay
A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More