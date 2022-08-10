90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay
- Sybil is known for her chart-topping hits Good and Ready and The Love I Lost
- The New Jersey native will be joined by some of Cape Town's best-loved performers at Grand West next month
She was the queen of the clubs during the 1990s and now US soul diva Sybill Lynch, known to her fans simply as 'Sybil' is preparing to get Cape Town audiences on their feet again as she returns to the Mother City next month.
The soul singer from Paterson, New Jersey will headline the Soul Sisters 2022 concert at Grand Arena, Grand West on 22 September.
The show had originally been scheduled for 2020, but was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic
The 'Good and Ready' singer will be in great company next month, as she'll be joined by some of Cape Town's finest female performers including Claire Phillips, Amy Jones, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin and Maddy Abrahams.
RELATED: US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert
This article first appeared on KFM : 90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay
More from Local
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost to struggling matric learners.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative requests that Ramaphosa be subpoenaed
Mandy Wiener speaks to parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News, Lindsay Dentlinger, for an update on the the impeachment inquiry looking into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
Not all families affected by the Marikana tragedy have been compensated- SERI
Mandy Wiener speaks to litigation fellow at SERI, Khuselwa Dyantyi, about the status of compensation offers made to families affected by the Marikana tragedy.Read More
The most haunted place in Cape Town? Simon's Town
Cape Town is home to many historical sites and monuments, most of which are centuries old, and some... are haunted!Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More
More from Entertainment
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play
Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.Read More
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert
American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows
Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus.Read More