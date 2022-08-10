90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay





- Sybil is known for her chart-topping hits Good and Ready and The Love I Lost

- The New Jersey native will be joined by some of Cape Town's best-loved performers at Grand West next month

She was the queen of the clubs during the 1990s and now US soul diva Sybill Lynch, known to her fans simply as 'Sybil' is preparing to get Cape Town audiences on their feet again as she returns to the Mother City next month.

The soul singer from Paterson, New Jersey will headline the Soul Sisters 2022 concert at Grand Arena, Grand West on 22 September.

The show had originally been scheduled for 2020, but was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic

The 'Good and Ready' singer will be in great company next month, as she'll be joined by some of Cape Town's finest female performers including Claire Phillips, Amy Jones, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin and Maddy Abrahams.

