Search for KZN flood victims continues amid various factors
It's been months since floods devastated KwaZulu-Natal and some families have lost hope that the bodies of their relatives will ever be found.
The floods killed more than 400 people and an unknown number of bodies are still missing.
Local organisation Renegades Search and Rescue has been assisting families to locate their loved ones by guiding them through the process.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban.
SAPS [South African Police Service] search and rescue unit is still searching, they have not stopped. We have not called off any searches yet... because the government itself has not declared that searches are closed.Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban
We're not doing this to give hope to those who are hopeless in this situation. We need to keep the door open because in the event that the victim could not be located during the national disaster, maybe they chose to disappear, which is a common thing with missing persons.Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a traumatic impact on families and severely affected people's socio-economic situations.
With many people forced to take out loans, some have ended up in a spiral of debt, which they are trying to escape.
Gounden believes many people are using the disaster to deliberately disappear.
While some would say this was an extreme scenario, she said it was real.
When dealing with these matters, you have to think out of the box. You cannot assume the person has washed away. You have to look at the bigger factor. There is nobody recovered and there was sightings of the person prior to the flood, so where has this person gone? And then when you look at the dynamics of the issues the person faced prior to the floods, then you have to ask if this is a plot to evade and start afresh in another place.Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban
There's also the concern that there's a high number of unclaimed bodies at mortuaries.
Gounden has advised that families who have not located a loved one since the floods in April must search mortuaries, hospitals and prisons.
A lot of people have been living under bridges and are homeless and they have become victims of the floods. So the larger number of victims unidentified would be due to the fact that no one had claimed them as they were already on the streets.Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban
People that opened up a missing persons report for their family members had to do DNA tests. When the search and rescue members located the human remains, those people were linked by the DNA. But unfortunately, we have a lot of homeless people living in KZN and the big numbers in the floods stems from that as well.Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost to struggling matric learners.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative requests that Ramaphosa be subpoenaed
Mandy Wiener speaks to parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News, Lindsay Dentlinger, for an update on the the impeachment inquiry looking into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
Not all families affected by the Marikana tragedy have been compensated- SERI
Mandy Wiener speaks to litigation fellow at SERI, Khuselwa Dyantyi, about the status of compensation offers made to families affected by the Marikana tragedy.Read More
The most haunted place in Cape Town? Simon's Town
Cape Town is home to many historical sites and monuments, most of which are centuries old, and some... are haunted!Read More
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay
A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.Read More