Search for KZN flood victims continues amid various factors





SAPS Durban Search and Rescue Unit in the wake of the KwaZulu-Natal floods in April 2022. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

It's been months since floods devastated KwaZulu-Natal and some families have lost hope that the bodies of their relatives will ever be found.

The floods killed more than 400 people and an unknown number of bodies are still missing.

Local organisation Renegades Search and Rescue has been assisting families to locate their loved ones by guiding them through the process.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban.

SAPS [South African Police Service] search and rescue unit is still searching, they have not stopped. We have not called off any searches yet... because the government itself has not declared that searches are closed. Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban

We're not doing this to give hope to those who are hopeless in this situation. We need to keep the door open because in the event that the victim could not be located during the national disaster, maybe they chose to disappear, which is a common thing with missing persons. Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a traumatic impact on families and severely affected people's socio-economic situations.

With many people forced to take out loans, some have ended up in a spiral of debt, which they are trying to escape.

Gounden believes many people are using the disaster to deliberately disappear.

While some would say this was an extreme scenario, she said it was real.

When dealing with these matters, you have to think out of the box. You cannot assume the person has washed away. You have to look at the bigger factor. There is nobody recovered and there was sightings of the person prior to the flood, so where has this person gone? And then when you look at the dynamics of the issues the person faced prior to the floods, then you have to ask if this is a plot to evade and start afresh in another place. Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban

There's also the concern that there's a high number of unclaimed bodies at mortuaries.

Gounden has advised that families who have not located a loved one since the floods in April must search mortuaries, hospitals and prisons.

A lot of people have been living under bridges and are homeless and they have become victims of the floods. So the larger number of victims unidentified would be due to the fact that no one had claimed them as they were already on the streets. Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban

People that opened up a missing persons report for their family members had to do DNA tests. When the search and rescue members located the human remains, those people were linked by the DNA. But unfortunately, we have a lot of homeless people living in KZN and the big numbers in the floods stems from that as well. Dawn Gounden, the founder of Renegades Search and Rescue in Durban

