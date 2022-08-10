'I’m being offered sex for public works jobs' – Philippi councillor
A Cape Town councillor says he is being inundated with sexual requests from people desperately looking for “Expanded Public Works Programme” (EPWP) jobs.
They are offering cash or sex in exchange for employment, said Ward 34 (Philippi East) councillor Melikhaya Gadeni on his social media.
Through the programme, municipalities across South Africa offer temporary jobs to unemployed people, and to be considered, one needs to register on the municipal database.
I do not sell jobs! Stop offering me money! I do not do jobs for sex! Stop offering me sex!Melikhaya Gadeni, councillor - Ward 34 (Philippi East)
The EPWP aims to provide poverty relief through temporary work for the unemployed.
Some of the jobs offered include:
-
street cleaning
-
gardeners
-
law auxiliary enforcement officers
-
community liaison officers
-
call centre workers
-
data capturers
-
traffic wardens
-
field workers with senior citizens
Lester Kiewit interviewed Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).
I’m not sure why people would think that it [applying] is something they need to pay for… It’s free! … You don’t need to have sex with anybody…Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
If you have a driver’s licence, matric, and you are computer literate, there is clerical work.Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
