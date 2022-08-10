Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
- Amy Jones won the hearts of South Africans in 2013 when she made it to the top 16 on SA Idols Season 9.
- Since then Jones has been a firm favourite on local radio and concert line-ups, proving that she's got staying power.
- She's preparing for her first gig in the UK this month at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.
(Archive audio)
August is proving to be quite the month for local singer-songwriter Amy Jones.
It kicked off with the Idols alum getting engaged to her manager Lee Wilcox last Friday and this coming Saturday, she'll headline her first European gig, taking to the global stage at the Shrewsbury Flower Show in the UK.
Jones won the hearts of South Africans in 2013 when she made it to the top 16 on SA Idols Season 9 and since then award-winner Amy Jones has been a firm favourite with South African music lovers.
Last year, Jones delighted her fans when she officially announced her romance with Wilcox, her manager of five years.
Wilcox, and his children from a previous relationship, surprised the I Think I'm In Love singer last week with an elaborate proposal which saw the youngsters asking Jones to "Marry Dad".
Amy, of course, said yes!
Congratulations to the happy couple and good luck on Saturday Amy!
The talented Paarl-born songstress will headline the Saturday show of the Shrewsbury Flower Show in the UK this weekend.
RELATED: Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage
