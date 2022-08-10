Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

10 August 2022 3:50 PM

10 August 2022 3:50 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Marikana massacre
Anniversary of the Marikana massacre
Government
litigation

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The main focus of The Midday Report today was the media briefing outlining the progress made on government payouts to the claimants of the 2012 Marikana Massacre and the lingering litigation.

It has been 10 years since the miners' wage strike started at Lonmin's platinum mine in Rustenburg and many questions remain unanswered with many of those impacted still looking for closure.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the government's media briefing, as well as David van Wyk of Benchmarks Foundation & Khuselwa Dyantyi, Litigation Fellow SERI to reflect on the fallout since that day.

He says little has changed in Marikana all these years later.

We are seeing the same bad roads as we had at that time. We find that the sewage system is the same as we had at that time, the very bad provision of electricity as we had at that time. The very appalling conditions in which mineworkers and so on have to live in. So the situation really, really hasn't improved.

David van Wyk of Benchmarks Foundation

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Krugersdorp gang rape accused back in court
  • The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy conducts oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hotspot
  • The first women KZN Premier-elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected to be sworn in - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
  • The impeachment Inquiry into Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter
  • Immigration and trade on agenda as Pretoria hosts Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava
  • Serena Williams announced her retirement from Tennis

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

This article first appeared on 702 : Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go




