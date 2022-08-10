Streaming issues? Report here
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data

10 August 2022 2:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Women drivers
driving safety
Netstar
male drivers

Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.
Copyright: michaeljung/123rf

- The results of data drawn from various driving incidents, show that women drivers out performed their male counterparts everytime.

- A UK study recently found a large gender imbalance in terms of driving performance and the risk posed by male drivers.

Well, would you look at that?

New data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar seems to have answered the age-old question of who are the better drivers, men or women.

And according to the figures, the women have it.

The results of data drawn from various driving incidents, show that women drivers out performed their male counterparts everytime.

"The new data calculates registered incidences of vehicle impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering as a percentage of total male and female Netstar customers. On every metric, women performed better than men" says Netstar.

The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured.

Cliff de Wit, Chief Technology Officer - Netstar

The data was gathered using Netstar telematics – a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting.

Cliff de Wit, Chief Technology Officer - Netstar

The data can be used to help insurers understand client driving behaviour, which allows them to set relevant premiums and to incentivise safe and more sustainable driving.

RELATED: KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!














