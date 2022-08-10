Not all families affected by the Marikana tragedy have been compensated- SERI





It's been ten years since the Marikana tragedy. Thirty-four mineworkers died during a wildcat strike at the Lonmin Platinum mine in Marikana, Rustenburg.

Since then, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) has been representing thirty-six families with their loss of support claims. The claims of only thirty-four of the families have been finalised. Two of the families remain uncompensated.

Litigation fellow at SERI, Khuselwa Dyantyi, says the claim of one family is currently waiting to be finalised, pending the appointment of someone to accept the offer on behalf of the mentally ill client.

The loss of support claim is yet to be granted to the other represented family, due to the state's arguments that the mineworker did not have the legal obligation to support his orphaned siblings.

SERI is currently fighting this.

We've been in communication with the state and still there was no common ground where we would agree that after we have proven that he was supporting them, to give them an offer. So, we had to say that the matter must be decided by the court. Khuselwa Dyantyi, Litigation fellow - SERI

