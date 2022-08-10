WhatsApp offers users a drama-free exit with latest privacy updates





JOHANNESBURG - No more drama in your life - that's what WhatsApp is offering users with its latest privacy settings updates.

The social media platform has announced several changes, including giving users the ability to check their messages, without other people knowing.

"At WhatsApp, privacy is in our DNA, and we will never stop building new ways to protect your personal conversations. We believe messaging and calling should always be as private and secure as having face-to-face conversations. Kind of like if two people were talking and no one else was around" said WhatsApp in an announcement on Twitter.

WhatsApp is also offering users a silent, drama-free exit from groups they no longer want to be part of. The popular messaging app currently alerts all members of a group chat to someone leaving, or being removed, by default.

"We love our group chats but some are not forever. We’re making it possible to exit a group privately without making it a big deal to everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when you are leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature will start to roll out to all users this month," said WhatApp.

The new privacy updates include giving users control over who can see their online status, and the ability to block screenshots on View Once messages. "Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately," said WhatsApp.

