Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative requests that Ramaphosa be subpoenaed





The inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office resumed on Wednesday.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mkhwebane's legal representative, Dali Mpofu, alleges that there are claims that the President accused her of perjury.

Mpofu has request that Ramaphosa appear before the inquiry. The President has declined the invite to testify. As a result, Mpofu formally told the committee chairperson that he had made a written request, asking that the inquiry have Ramaphosa subpoenaed.

Whether or not the President will be subpoenaed is not yet known with parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News, Lindsay Dentlinger, saying that Parliament is hesitant to hand out subpoenas for people to testify, preferring that the process be voluntary.

It's usually a voluntary process. People are invited, rather than subpoenead, to come and provide information or to give testimony, and so, now, it will be quite interesting to see how this is going to play out whether the committee as a whole will agree with him or not as to whether to request the speaker, essentially, to subpoena the president to appear. Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below.