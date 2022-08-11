Streaming issues? Report here
10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher

Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.
  • Half of the Marikana cases have been settled.
  • "The situation really hasn't changed".
FILE: Lonmin miners at Marikana chant ahead of one year anniversary at Lonmin's Marikana mine where 34 striking platinum workers were shot dead by police on 16 August 2012. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/Eyewitness News

This August marks 10 years since the Marikana Massacre. There have been major delays in the Marikana litigation cases. In 2012, over 30 striking mine workers were shot and killed by police.

The update that came from the Solicitor-General is that half of those cases that were outstanding had been settled. This matter has been in court for the last two weeks.

Kgomotso Modise - Eyewitness News Reporter

The Solicitor-General has not given a figure as to how much the settlement amount is so far.

As we mentioned last time, the loss of support claim was finalised for 34 families. Remember, we're representing 36 and 37 of the mineworkers was represented by the Legal Resource Centre, which they settled a long time ago, so their case is out. With the serious clients, 36 families, we received lot's of support claims for 34 families. Two families were not compensated for various reasons.

Khuselwa Dyantyi - Litigation Fellow at SERI

Benchmark Foundation chief researcher, David van Wyk, was in Marikana visiting various families.

The situation really hasn't improved. It really is shocking. It is really sad. The average wage now is R14,500. Remember they struggled for R12,500 at the time. If you take inflation into consideration, the buying power of that R14,500 is probably less than R8,500 which they earned before 2012.

David van Wyk - Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher

Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached above.




