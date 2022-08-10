The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
Dressing up for a matric dance can be pricey and for struggling families, the pressure is immense for pupils who just want to fit in.
Founded in 2006, the Princess Project is a non-profit organisation that helps disadvantaged youths celebrate their matric dance in style.
Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of the project which helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost to struggling learners.
Pienaar - a single mother of two boys and a full-time medical consultant, juggles her responsibilities with this passion project.
Inspired by her own experience of being unable to attend her matric farewell she says this one night means so much to young people.
I’ve been invited to a couple of school Grade 12 dances and just to see their faces and how happy they are wearing their dress and not standing out like the odd one out that really means a lot.Erica Pienaar, Princess project founder
It’s a rite of passage people earn to be there. They work hard at school and most of these kids are the first in their families to write the grade 12 exams.Erica Pienaar, Princess project founder
If you would like donate you can contact Pienaar on their Facebook page here.
Listen to the full audio for more.
