YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'
YouTube makes money off all kinds of sick and twisted stuff, but apparently, pimple-popping is where it draws the line.
The founder of a pimple-popping YouTube channel said she lost an extremely lucrative income stream when the site said her content was "too graphic" for advertisers.
Dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee (aka Dr Pimple Popper) at one stage made R1.7 million a month.
Her channel has 7.5 million subscribers, and her videos have almost five billion views.
YouTube discourages users from posting “footage showing bodily fluids such as blood or vomit with the intent to shock or disgust viewers."
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 7:12).
I’m not one of those people who wants to watch videos of someone popping pimples… apparently, millions of subscribers on YouTube do.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Dr Pimple Popper… is now struggling to make money… advertisers say the pimple-popping videos are just too graphic.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
