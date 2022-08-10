Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries
Head trauma and concussion are major risks for rugby players.
This past weekend, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was knocked out after his head struck the knee of All Black wing Caleb Clarke.
A recent study by Oxford Brookes University and 12 other academic institutions, alongside analysis from the Concussion Legacy Foundation, found “a surprisingly strong causal relationship between repetitive head impacts and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)."
CTE is a progressive brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head or repeated concussions. It is associated with sports such as rugby, American football, and boxing.
RELATED: England hooker (42) can't remember wife's name or winning 2003 World Cup
“Progressive Rugby” is a non-profit lobby group in the United Kingdom demanding better protection for rugby players.
It is made up of current and former players, medics, academics, referees, coaches, teachers, administrators, and fans.
We all love rugby union and are supporters of the core physicality of the game. But around that, we believe the game could do much more to protect players at all levels of the game from brain trauma and broken bodies.Progressive Rugby
Lester Kiewit interviewed orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough, a member of Progressive Rugby.
He also spoke with Megyn Robertson, a physiotherapist specialising in Vestibular Ocular-Motor System rehabilitation and retraining.
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
