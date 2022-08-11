Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie. 11 August 2022 6:16 PM
Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to... 11 August 2022 3:27 PM
MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all Local
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom. 11 August 2022 7:19 PM
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money. 11 August 2022 2:55 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future? A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend? 11 August 2022 11:46 AM
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also

11 August 2022 6:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Medical aid
Alexander Forbes
Council for Medical Schemes
Healthcare inflation
Profmed
medical schemes
medical aid benefits
medical inflation
Craig Comrie
medical aid contributions
Paresh Prema

The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.

- The Council for Medical Schemes has recommended that increases in medical aid scheme contributions be capped at 5.7% for 2023

- Medical inflation typically runs higher than consumer price inflation, currently at 7.4%

- Bruce Whitfield gets input from Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie

© megaflopp/123rf.com

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has recommended that hikes in medical aid scheme contributions be capped at 5.7% for 2023.

The number is below consumer price inflation (CPI) which is currently at 7.4%, and medical inflation typically runs higher in the first place.

The proposed increase is based on the level of CPI forecast for 2023 by the SA Reserve Bank.

RELATED: Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range

It's a balancing act that has to consider both inflation and affordability, writes Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema in an article for Bizcommunity.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the conundrum with Profmed CEO Craig Comrie and Prema, who is Branch Head of Technical and Actuarial Consulting Solutions at Alexander Forbes.

Prema explains that the regulator provides guidance every year as to what contribution increases should be limited to.

Obviously there are many other factors that contribute to what medical schemes need to increase their contributions by, which are outside of that control as well.

Paresh Prema, Branch Head: Technical and Actuarial Consulting Solutions - Alexander Forbes

He says capping increases for 2023 would have serious consequences.

All medical schemes need to hold sufficient amounts of reserves and also to collect contributions at the level that will be enough to pay for benefits. Those benefits are based on what the providers are increasing their charges by and also paying for prescribed minimum benefits, which schemes cannot cap - they have to be paid for in full.

Paresh Prema, Branch Head: Technical and Actuarial Consulting Solutions - Alexander Forbes

Medical schemes are somehow caught in the middle by having to increase contributions by not enough to pay for the benefits that would come through in the following year.

Paresh Prema, Branch Head: Technical and Actuarial Consulting Solutions - Alexander Forbes

Prema says the circular from the CMS acknowledges that there are elements outside of schemes' control that need to be taken into account like the exchange rate which affects equipment, the cost of staff and the cost of running a business.

These are all things driven by CPI, and at a higher rate.

n CPI if you look at CPI currently at 7.4%, those numbers usually come into negotiations with providers at the end of the year.

If we're looking at what the MPC is projecting for the end of the year at around 7%, we'll have to see what schemes are able to negotiate with their providers to bring down these contribution increases... But the other benefits could suffer, like your savings account and your day to day benefits.

Paresh Prema, Branch Head: Technical and Actuarial Consulting Solutions - Alexander Forbes

Profmed's Craig Comrie says the CMS is being "quite reasonable" while trying to put pressure on schemes and maybe even providers in the industry to cap their increases.

However the fact that healthcare inflation has always been about 4% higher than CPI presents a problem.

...if your costs run at that, your premiums usually have to mimic that otherwise you're eating into reserves, and the sustainability of schemes will then come into question. The Council has said that if you are struggling they will actually accept motivations for higher increases.

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Going forward everything seems to be normalised [after claims dropped off during pandemic], and unfortunately that normal is the higher health inflationary projection...

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

...so we do see that those premium increases cannot be different to between 8% and 10%, unfortunately for the next 5 or 10 years. That's what the premiums have to be."

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interviews




11 August 2022 6:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Medical aid
Alexander Forbes
Council for Medical Schemes
Healthcare inflation
Profmed
medical schemes
medical aid benefits
medical inflation
Craig Comrie
medical aid contributions
Paresh Prema

More from Business

MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom

11 August 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought

11 August 2022 1:34 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline

11 August 2022 10:09 AM

Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

10 August 2022 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

10 August 2022 8:07 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results

10 August 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'

10 August 2022 1:40 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians

11 August 2022 3:27 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs aims to digitise civic papers over the next three years

11 August 2022 3:06 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roodepoort residents protest against 'unjust' social housing project evictions

11 August 2022 2:59 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, and JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, about the protests against social housing project evictions in Roodepoort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zamas-zamas - a spider web network that won’t be easy to stop: Mogale City Cllr

11 August 2022 1:35 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mogale City local municipality council member Mark Trump on the latest update on what is happening in Krugersdorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you fought with Patricks or Karens? Who are they anyway?

11 August 2022 12:47 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules', activist Kashiefa Achmat and Patric Solomons, the director at Molo Songololo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A really happy tail: Rescued pup arrives home to hero who saved her from dump

11 August 2022 12:43 PM

The day so many people who have followed this heartwarming story have been waiting for, finally arrived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities

11 August 2022 11:16 AM

SA’s language learning policy needs to include African languages at universities says UCT PhD candidate Naledi Maponopono.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got pets? Get them sterilised for free through City's mass sterilisation drive

11 August 2022 10:13 AM

The initiative allows the Cape Animal Welfare Forum to sterilise thousands of pets to curb unwanted litters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline

11 August 2022 10:09 AM

Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?

11 August 2022 11:46 AM

A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?

10 August 2022 8:29 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to tell us about their experiences with auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'

10 August 2022 1:40 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp offers users a drama-free exit with latest privacy updates

10 August 2022 1:04 PM

The social media platform announced several privacy updates, including giving users the ability to check their messages, without other people knowing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Action Society empowered women in Heideveld against GBV

10 August 2022 12:08 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Action Society's Ian Cameron about why part of their Women's Day celebrations in crime-ridden Heideveld on the Cape Flats, was to teach women how to defend themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

World Lifestyle

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

Local Lifestyle

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

EWN Highlights

Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also

11 August 2022 6:16 PM

Home Affairs begins digitisation project

11 August 2022 5:34 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula refers Phala Phala matter to Joint Standing Committee

11 August 2022 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA