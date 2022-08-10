Streaming issues? Report here
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Spotify
Nissan
playlist
branding
Amapiano
Navara
Nissan Navara
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
sokkie
Zetu Dlamane

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

- Nissan's campaign for the award-winning new Navara is the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show

- Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) loves the fact that while Nissan partnered with Spotify, it integrated the car capabilities into the campaign, which not all car ads succeed in doing

Composite of images screengrabbed from Nissan's 'Made For Your Playlist' campaign for the new Navara

"A car so intelligent that it knows how to pick the ultimate soundtrack - yours"

That's Nissan's promise for the new Navara in a campaign where it partners with Spotify.

Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks it as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

RELATED: When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

It has all the ingredients of a great brand building campaign, Damane says.

I think the insight is really clear, because SUVs have really moved in the last couple of years. Back in the day they were all about farmers... but now they're cool; they appeal to a broad range of South Africans including the farmer...

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

The approach that they took to make this the SUV for all South Africans - through music - was a really smart choice.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

The use of resource data, matching each song to a person's musical tastes using Spotify, is "just wonderful" Damane says.

And they target users specifically - you who like sokkie sokkie would have been delivered sokkie sokkie... The results were phenomenal - they drove 70 times more traffic to the Nissan Navara site.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

What I really loved, was they integrated the car capabilities into the campaign which makes it a smart and creative campaign, but also really hard-working because they took the car through different terrains...

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

Watch the ad below:

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Damane's advertising critiques

RELATED: 'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

RELATED: WATCH Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward




