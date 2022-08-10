Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Citrus crisis averted as deal saves R654million in SA produce from rotting in EU ports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Joubert - Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for Market Access
Today at 06:25
POV: A visit to Delft SAPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalie Maimane
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Sustainable diamonds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Kenyan Elections 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremiah Wakaya | Online Editor at Capital FM Nairobi
Today at 07:20
Lavrov African visit in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: SU's Faculty of Engineering to handover solar plant system to Cloeteville Primary School
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Professor, Research Chair in Internet of Things at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:20
What's the deal with Patrick's and Karen's?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Jeynes
Kashiefa Achmat
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:21
Bok Doc on head Trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
What a 70 000 year old graves tells us about ourselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Is there justice for prison abuses?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Unathi Mahlati - Programme Officer at Just Detention (JDI-SA)
Rebecca Gore - Prisons researcher at Independent
Today at 14:50
Music with Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).
  • Sasol Gas is price gouging claims Jaco Human, CEO of industry body Igua-SA
  • Sasol announced a 96% price increase for piped gas while Nersa is still reviewing its contested pricing methodology Human says
  • Igua-SA estimates the hike will cost the South African economy R325 million per month as of 1 August 2022
© wajan/123rf.com

Sasol has announced a 96% increase in the price of piped gas, to R133,34 per gigajoule (GJ). Industrial gas users say this poses a huge risk to the economy.

The price hike would cost South Africa R325 million per month as of 1 August 2022, warned industry body the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Igua-SA CEO Jaco Human accuses Sasol of price gouging.

The energy company says the increases fall below the maximum allowable price in terms of the prevailing methodology for setting domestic gas prices.

The price change reflects the cyclical nature of gas and other commodity prices’ response to inflationary pressures on operating costs, an increase in gas exploration and development activities. This also includes related funding requirements to enable gas supply security to South Africa.

Sasol statement

Industrial gas users are already taking the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to court over the methodology used to set gas prices.

RELATED: SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court

In its response, Nersa stated it had not approved the increases announced by Sasol Gas.

The regulator says it will investigate any possible "unreasonable or excessive pricing cases".

It will also consider other available avenues to ensure the previous decision taken before the international energy crisis 'is not inimical to the South African consumer and the gas industry’ pledged Nomfundo Maseti (responsible for piped gas regulation).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Igua-SA CEO Jaco Human, who says the huge hike was anticipated almost a year ago and Nersa warned accordingly.

What the market didn't expect was the unilateral short notice by Sasol of this increase... effectively from the first of August.

Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

That certainly came as a shock to many industries, particularly considering that the regulator is in a review process of the [pricing] methodology.

Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

Sasol would argue it has the right to push ahead with the increase says Human, because the current methodology allows it to price up to certain levels.

"These levels are unfortunately linked to global indexes" he emphasizes.

That's the nub of the complaint of industry... You cannot link piped gas coming out of Mozambique with a different product, which is LNG on global markets... two different products; two different supply chains...

Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

The problem is that the regulator is trying to mitigate this right now as we speak, and it's also an issue that the industry has taken up with the High Court in order to have Nersa's methodology set aside.

Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

Is Sasol price gouging?

"I would argue yes."

Human notes that the applicable methodology is relevant up to mid-2023.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




