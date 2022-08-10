Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?





Attending an auction, whether online or virtually, can be a great way to get your hands on a special or unique item, but this doesn’t always work out favourably for the consumer.

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out at an auction.

While the Consumer Protection Act does exist to protect consumers, sections of this act do not apply to auctions, and this can leave someone with a bad deal.

The first caller had put a bid on a beautiful, rare piece of furniture online. She got a notification that she had won, followed shortly by a message that she actually hadn’t.

When she followed up on this case, they simply stated there was a glitch in the system, that has happened a few times, and there was nothing they could do.

Knowler has not yet been able to get a response from the auction house on this case.

In the second case, the bidder got the item he wanted but he had been completely misled about the quality of the product.

Anthony in Fish Hoek had purchased two cars on auction. The condition had been described as excellent. However, when he received the cars, he saw they needed extensive mechanical attention, and the vehicles were far from excellent quality.

One only had to climb on your hands and knees and look under the vehicle and see that there was quite a substantial amount of rust underneath the vehicle. Anthony in Fish Hoek

Anthony was initially told he could be refunded the costs as what he received was not what was promised. But the auction company then changed their mind and reneged on that statement.

While legally auctioneers cannot misrepresent the quality of a product, there is always this risk and bidders must be sure to check the quality of the product themselves where possible- especially with something like a car.

Listen to the audio above for more.