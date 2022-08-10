University downgrades unlikely under draft policy to reclassify institutions
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Monday gazetted a draft policy that could see South African universities facing downgrade, or closure, if they don't keep up with new requirements.
The draft policy is centred around the recognition of South African higher education institutional types. It is open for comment for 30 days.
John Maytham interviews Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University about the proposed draft policy for universities.
Jansen says the policy will give way for higher education institutions to become universities. He says the inverse, where public universities lose their status, is unlikely.
In a very technical bureaucratic sense, it gives a path into higher education status for different kinds of institutions that at the moment are left stranded.Jonathan Jansen, Education professor - Stellenbosch University
As you know simply putting colleges under a new structure doesn't improve quality or increase enrolments or improve research… what this allows for is to place a college of different kinds within a crack to becoming fully fledged universities.Jonathan Jansen, Education professor - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
