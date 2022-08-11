CoCT asks residents for baboon management proposals
There has been criticism over the years over how some contractors have managed baboons in Cape Town. The City of Cape Town has implemented and repealed policies, year in and year out.
The agreement with the most recent contractor, appointed to manage the issue, comes to a close at the end of June 2023. So the opportunity to engage a fresh approach on baboon management and the challenge of human encroachment on baboon habitat, has presented itself.
To that end, the City of Cape Town has set up a series of online public meetings with the communities that are most affected. It's asking for input from the residents of Kommetjie, Scarborough, Simon's Town, etc.
The City's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, joined Pippa Hudson to lay out what the City hopes to achieve.
We don't want to prescribe to communities what a sustainable solution looks like in their community. But we need to understand the contextual realities that they face and how we can assist and be more enabling. And how we can take those contextual realities and include that in our program to transition into a more sustainable program.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor of Cape Town
