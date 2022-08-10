Van Life in the Opel Zafira with Ernest Page





Motoring journalist, Ernest Page, joined Pippa Hudson to chat about the new Opel Zafira.

According to Ernest, the Zafira is part of a segment of cars that has been flying under the radar for a while. Vans are apparently very popular. If you try to purchase a Mercedes Benz van, for instance, you'll end up on a waiting list because the vehicles are so popular.

Where the Zafira shines, is that it's good value for money. The Zafira starts at a humble R600,000. The aforementioned Merc, on the other hand, retails for R1,8 million.

The Zafira has a 2l diesel power plant, that's a bit more thrifty than the Merc. The van is able to achieve a 7l/100m fuel economy - that's sure to make things a lot easier on your wallet.

The Zafira also makes life lighter, in that it's seating is easy to rearrange and manipulate according to you needs. The van is ideal for a big family that enjoys road trips.

Page says the whole family can enjoy the van life experience.

And if I think back to the times I've spent with a van, I've of always enjoyed it. Because it creates a sort of party atmosphere inside a vehicle that you don't really get with other vehicles, even a bakkie, to be honest. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

