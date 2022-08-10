Van Life in the Opel Zafira with Ernest Page

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Citrus crisis averted as deal saves R654million in SA produce from rotting in EU ports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Joubert - Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for Market Access
Today at 06:25
POV: A visit to Delft SAPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalie Maimane
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Sustainable diamonds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Kenyan Elections 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremiah Wakaya | Online Editor at Capital FM Nairobi
Today at 07:20
Lavrov African visit in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: SU's Faculty of Engineering to handover solar plant system to Cloeteville Primary School
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Professor, Research Chair in Internet of Things at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:20
What's the deal with Patrick's and Karen's?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Jeynes
Kashiefa Achmat
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:21
Bok Doc on head Trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
What a 70 000 year old graves tells us about ourselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Is there justice for prison abuses?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Unathi Mahlati - Programme Officer at Just Detention (JDI-SA)
Rebecca Gore - Prisons researcher at Independent
Today at 14:50
Music with Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
University downgrades unlikely under draft policy to reclassify institutions John Maytham interviews Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University, about the proposed draft policy for un... 10 August 2022 10:12 PM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost t... 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
View all Politics
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Van Life in the Opel Zafira with Ernest Page

10 August 2022 11:22 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Motoring journalist Ernest Page gets the party going with the new van from Opel. He told Pippa Hudson all about the Zafira.

Motoring journalist, Ernest Page, joined Pippa Hudson to chat about the new Opel Zafira.

According to Ernest, the Zafira is part of a segment of cars that has been flying under the radar for a while. Vans are apparently very popular. If you try to purchase a Mercedes Benz van, for instance, you'll end up on a waiting list because the vehicles are so popular.

Where the Zafira shines, is that it's good value for money. The Zafira starts at a humble R600,000. The aforementioned Merc, on the other hand, retails for R1,8 million.

The Zafira has a 2l diesel power plant, that's a bit more thrifty than the Merc. The van is able to achieve a 7l/100m fuel economy - that's sure to make things a lot easier on your wallet.

The Zafira also makes life lighter, in that it's seating is easy to rearrange and manipulate according to you needs. The van is ideal for a big family that enjoys road trips.

Page says the whole family can enjoy the van life experience.

And if I think back to the times I've spent with a van, I've of always enjoyed it. Because it creates a sort of party atmosphere inside a vehicle that you don't really get with other vehicles, even a bakkie, to be honest.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Scroll up for full audio.




10 August 2022 11:22 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

Business Local

'Cape Town buckles under service delivery pressure due to urbanisation'

Local

Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14

11 August 2022 5:04 AM

China's ex-COVID patients live under 'dark shadow' of stigma

11 August 2022 4:44 AM

Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

11 August 2022 4:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA