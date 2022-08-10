US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost t... 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative requests that Ramaphosa be subpoenaed Mandy Wiener speaks to parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News, Lindsay Dentlinger, for an update on the the impeachment inquiry... 10 August 2022 2:30 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Politics
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

10 August 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Kevin Lings
Us fed
energy prices
US inflation

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices

- The dollar weakened on the news, with the rand trading almost 3% stronger

- 'Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further' says Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

US inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July off lower energy prices.

It hit a record high of 9.1% in June.

It's a positive sign that America's inflation rate eased for the first time in almost a year, but the world is still in deep trouble in many respects comments Bruce Whitfield.

Related stories:

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

Whitfield asks Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) where the new number puts us in the US inflation cycle.

It is a turning point in terms of the headline numbers says Lings, but there are challenges ahead for the US central bank.

I think the 9.1% will turn out to be the peak of inflation, and so this number suggests the first moderation... Going forward I think you'll see inflation moderate further.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The problem though is that their target is 2%, so they've got a long way to get this down from 8.5%... and along the way there are some critical areas that are not going to come down... something called shelter inflation... which is basically rental inflation, or the cost of housing.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Once that number's gone up it's very difficult to get under control... without the housing market going into a significant slump.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Does this still mean higher interest rates for longer?

The Fed was expected to announced another 75 basis point hike at its next meeting, but the inflation decrease opens an opportunity for a possible half a percent increase Lings says.

"But you're still looking at successive rate hikes... You've probably still got another 100 basis points to go from here before you're at the top of the interest rate cycle."

Lings says the development simply takes away a bit of the anxiety that has been building up in recent months, also for South Africa.

It doesn't solve the inflation problem... It'll probably only be by 2024 that you are actually at the target... and there's no doubt that our Reserve Bank pays careful attention to what the US does.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Our fuel inflation is similar to the US in percentage terms, so it gives us some comfort that these numbers are going to start to roll over... the rand strengthening also immediately helps us and again we have a better petrol price outlook.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Lings' analysis




10 August 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Kevin Lings
Us fed
energy prices
US inflation

More from Business

Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body

10 August 2022 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results

10 August 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'

10 August 2022 1:40 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m being offered sex for public works jobs' – Philippi councillor

10 August 2022 11:38 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town about

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry

10 August 2022 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost airline Mango has had its air service licence suspended for two years by the Air Services Licensing Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'

10 August 2022 10:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

9 August 2022 10:47 AM

Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report

8 August 2022 11:02 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it

7 August 2022 2:53 PM

Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

6 August 2022 3:35 PM

The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms

5 August 2022 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil

5 August 2022 11:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WhatsApp offers users a drama-free exit with latest privacy updates

Lifestyle

'Cape Town buckles under service delivery pressure due to urbanisation'

Local

All you need to know about renewing your SA passport

Lifestyle

Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

IFP calls on newly elected KZN premier to support the Zulu King and household

10 August 2022 9:04 PM

Contact with seawater in Isipingo must be avoided- eThekwini Municipality

10 August 2022 8:47 PM

US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

10 August 2022 8:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA