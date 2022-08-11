Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Ace Magashule has lost his last legal bid to get his suspension as the party's secretary-general overturned.
The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for success.
Magashule wanted his suspension declared unlawful invalid and unconstitutional.
He also wanted the courts to validate a suspension letter he had issued against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
He remains suspended from the organisation.
A phone call to Eyewitness News and other events in the middle of the night last year are set to continue to haunt Magashule.
LISTEN: Ace Magashule: I’m not going anywhere
He committed to issue an apology to the party for trying to suspend Ramaphosa if all three courts rejected his bid to have his own suspension declared invalid.
Instead, a short order from the Constitutional Court, simply said there were no prospects of success.
Magashule’s future is in the balance, with those linked to Zweli Mkhize’s bid to become ANC leader constantly throwing his name in as a possible chairperson come December.
They will have to first rid the ANC of the contentious step aside rule and the latest election guidelines which stop those facing corruption charges from contesting for any leadership positions.
But for now, the question remains, with so much acrimony between Magashule and the ANC, will he apologise to the party for attempting to suspend its president?
This article first appeared on EWN : Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts
Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana
Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, before publishing a list of the party’s black public representatives. Gana was speaking on Eyewitness News politics podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa
Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to South Africa.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More
More from Local
Zamas-zamas - a spider web network that won’t be easy to stop: Mogale City Cllr
Lester Kiewit interviews Mogale City local municipality council member Mark Trump on the latest update on what is happening in Krugersdorp.Read More
Have you fought with Patricks or Karens? Who are they anyway?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules', activist Kashiefa Achmat and Patric Solomons, the director at Molo Songololo.Read More
A really happy tail: Rescued pup arrives home to hero who saved her from dump
The day so many people who have followed this heartwarming story have been waiting for, finally arrived.Read More
Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities
SA’s language learning policy needs to include African languages at universities says UCT PhD candidate Naledi Maponopono.Read More
Got pets? Get them sterilised for free through City's mass sterilisation drive
The initiative allows the Cape Animal Welfare Forum to sterilise thousands of pets to curb unwanted litters.Read More
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline
Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.Read More
Natalie Maimane not surprised by Delft Police Station shortcomings
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Natalie Maimane about her visit with Mmusi Maimane to the Delft South African Police Service (SAPS) station on Women's Day.Read More
Citrus crisis averted after deal saves SA produce from rotting at EU ports
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for Market Access, Deon Joubert, about how a deal has been struck to save SA citrus from rotting in European Union ports after new import laws prevented them from being offloaded.Read More
10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher
Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.Read More