



JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Ace Magashule has lost his last legal bid to get his suspension as the party's secretary-general overturned.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for success.

Magashule wanted his suspension declared unlawful invalid and unconstitutional.

He also wanted the courts to validate a suspension letter he had issued against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

He remains suspended from the organisation.

A phone call to Eyewitness News and other events in the middle of the night last year are set to continue to haunt Magashule.

He committed to issue an apology to the party for trying to suspend Ramaphosa if all three courts rejected his bid to have his own suspension declared invalid.

Instead, a short order from the Constitutional Court, simply said there were no prospects of success.

Magashule’s future is in the balance, with those linked to Zweli Mkhize’s bid to become ANC leader constantly throwing his name in as a possible chairperson come December.

They will have to first rid the ANC of the contentious step aside rule and the latest election guidelines which stop those facing corruption charges from contesting for any leadership positions.

But for now, the question remains, with so much acrimony between Magashule and the ANC, will he apologise to the party for attempting to suspend its president?

This article first appeared on EWN : Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general