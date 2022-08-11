Citrus crisis averted after deal saves SA produce from rotting at EU ports
A change in the European Union's (EU) import regulations has put a large batch of South African citrus exports at EU ports at risk.
This came after previous EU laws required fruit import to be at two degrees Celsius or lower for 25 days - which came into effect as the fruit landed in the region from South Africa.
The crisis seems to be averted with many of the containers cleared while the rest were in the process of clearance.
The 1,300 containers could have seen South Africa losing over half a billion rands.
According to the Citrus Growers Association's special envoy to the EU for market access, Deon Joubert, the amount will likely drop to R200 million.
We're in the clear without too much quality issues. I think the only problem is that these things are programmed so far in advance, and consumer behaviour is very much geared towards what arrives. So, we're going to miss a few weeks, a few programmes and problems, and there will be some loss, as I said. But the biggest problem was the initial scare of the 1,300 that could be destroyed or not getting to the EU.Deon Joubert - Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for market access
