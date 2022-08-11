Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Circular Homes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natashia de Wet
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Ditch the bad skincare habits!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natasha Daval
Today at 14:40
Tail4tails Hike4Healing Hike-a-thon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 14:50
Music with Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:20
French freediver breaks deep dive world record
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bevin Reynolds
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Coutinho
Today at 16:05
Trump takes the Fifth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 17:45
This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zamas-zamas - a spider web network that won’t be easy to stop: Mogale City Cllr Lester Kiewit interviews Mogale City local municipality council member Mark Trump on the latest update on what is happening in Kru... 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Have you fought with Patricks or Karens? Who are they anyway? Lester Kiewit spoke to Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules', activist Kashiefa Achmat and Patric Solomons, the director a... 11 August 2022 12:47 PM
A really happy tail: Rescued pup arrives home to hero who saved her from dump The day so many people who have followed this heartwarming story have been waiting for, finally arrived. 11 August 2022 12:43 PM
View all Local
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze. 11 August 2022 10:09 AM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
View all Business
Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future? A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend? 11 August 2022 11:46 AM
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 11:05 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?

11 August 2022 11:46 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
environmentally friendly
lab-grown diamonds

A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend?

Diamond mining is an expensive business. No one needs to be told this, but it is also a dirty business. Literally.

The traditional way of getting diamonds is to dig. However, doing that for just one carat of diamond typically takes about 250,000 kg of rock mining and around 500 litres of fresh water. Not to mention all the other dirt and chemicals used that can see millions of litres of water contaminated and rendered unusable.

So what if there was another way to get diamonds, one that didn't include harmful, unsustainable practices?

Refilwe Moloto was joined by Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard to chat about that very possibility - lab-grown diamonds.

But what's so fascinating is that chemically, physically, visually, they are identical to diamonds. They're not synthetic diamonds. They're not fake diamonds. They're not machine-made diamonds. They're real.

Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard

The pros with lab-grown diamonds is that they are environmentally friendly, additionally, it's a conscious effort to purchase something that's more environmentally friendly

However, the process isn't perfect, yet.

Even if the traditional diamond mining industry is obliterated and wholly replaced with lab-grown diamonds, there are still issues with the factories producing the diamonds as they would still emit fossil fuels.

The other advantage with lab-grown diamonds is that they are 25 to 40 percent cheaper than traditionally mined diamonds. So it's very possible to get a beautiful piece of jewellery at a far more affordable price. Not to mention they are also actually a lot more clearer than traditionally-mined diamonds.

Scroll up for full audio.




11 August 2022 11:46 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
environmentally friendly
lab-grown diamonds

More from Lifestyle

Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?

10 August 2022 8:29 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to tell us about their experiences with auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'

10 August 2022 1:40 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp offers users a drama-free exit with latest privacy updates

10 August 2022 1:04 PM

The social media platform announced several privacy updates, including giving users the ability to check their messages, without other people knowing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Action Society empowered women in Heideveld against GBV

10 August 2022 12:08 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Action Society's Ian Cameron about why part of their Women's Day celebrations in crime-ridden Heideveld on the Cape Flats, was to teach women how to defend themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All you need to know about renewing your SA passport

10 August 2022 9:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to know about renewing your South African passport.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Natalie Maimane not surprised by Delft Police Station shortcomings

Local

Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline

Business Local

Citrus crisis averted after deal saves SA produce from rotting at EU ports

Local

EWN Highlights

Global youth unemployment set to slip to 73 million in 2022: UN

11 August 2022 12:29 PM

City Power advises teams to stay out of Roodepoort over safety concerns

11 August 2022 12:21 PM

Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title

11 August 2022 11:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA