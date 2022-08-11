Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?





Diamond mining is an expensive business. No one needs to be told this, but it is also a dirty business. Literally.

The traditional way of getting diamonds is to dig. However, doing that for just one carat of diamond typically takes about 250,000 kg of rock mining and around 500 litres of fresh water. Not to mention all the other dirt and chemicals used that can see millions of litres of water contaminated and rendered unusable.

So what if there was another way to get diamonds, one that didn't include harmful, unsustainable practices?

Refilwe Moloto was joined by Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard to chat about that very possibility - lab-grown diamonds.

But what's so fascinating is that chemically, physically, visually, they are identical to diamonds. They're not synthetic diamonds. They're not fake diamonds. They're not machine-made diamonds. They're real. Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard

The pros with lab-grown diamonds is that they are environmentally friendly, additionally, it's a conscious effort to purchase something that's more environmentally friendly

However, the process isn't perfect, yet.

Even if the traditional diamond mining industry is obliterated and wholly replaced with lab-grown diamonds, there are still issues with the factories producing the diamonds as they would still emit fossil fuels.

The other advantage with lab-grown diamonds is that they are 25 to 40 percent cheaper than traditionally mined diamonds. So it's very possible to get a beautiful piece of jewellery at a far more affordable price. Not to mention they are also actually a lot more clearer than traditionally-mined diamonds.

Scroll up for full audio.