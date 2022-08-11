Natalie Maimane not surprised by Delft Police Station shortcomings
Natalie Maimane and Mmusi Maimane visited the Delft South African Police Service (SAPS) station on Women's Day.
The station accounts for 5% of the country's reported rape cases - which is the third-highest nationally.
The Maimane's visited the station to assess the procedures and policies set in place to deal with women who were victims of sexual violence.
Natalie said the police's policies should match the victims' experiences.
For example, she said, Delf Police station has a victim empowerment room but the keys to the room were not held on the premises.
Natalie added that there was a lack of an integration of the various government departments meant to deal with the sexual violence cases at different points.
"If the process does not work the way it should, there are a lot more gaps open for that woman to be revictimised," she noted.
If every person, every government department is actually held accountable and can do its part properly, and that they are, in fact, talking to one another, I think that kind of thing would make such a difference in regards to a crime like this... there are various aspects that can't just be the police handling, or that the police should be accountable for.Natalie Maimane
Natalie also called out the Minster of Police Bheki Cele, for his egregious comments on the Krugersdorp gang rape case where he said one of the women was 'lucky' not to have been raped by more than one man.
The minister's comments, she said, highlighted the government's disregard for the women who've been victims of sexual assault.
She added that she was not surprised by the poor implementation of policing policies around sexual assault at the Delft Police Station.
It is very disheartening and just completely unacceptable as a woman to hear your Minister of Police make statements like he does... As a woman going into the third highest rape cases police station, was I expecting anything different when we hear [these comments] from government, right onto the ground? We really can't expect there to be any change if the attitude right at the top doesn't show us that there's a problem, that this is actually a concern of ours, that this is a priority.Natalie Maimane
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Mmusi Maimane/Twitter
More from Local
Zamas-zamas - a spider web network that won’t be easy to stop: Mogale City Cllr
Lester Kiewit interviews Mogale City local municipality council member Mark Trump on the latest update on what is happening in Krugersdorp.Read More
Have you fought with Patricks or Karens? Who are they anyway?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules', activist Kashiefa Achmat and Patric Solomons, the director at Molo Songololo.Read More
A really happy tail: Rescued pup arrives home to hero who saved her from dump
The day so many people who have followed this heartwarming story have been waiting for, finally arrived.Read More
Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities
SA’s language learning policy needs to include African languages at universities says UCT PhD candidate Naledi Maponopono.Read More
Got pets? Get them sterilised for free through City's mass sterilisation drive
The initiative allows the Cape Animal Welfare Forum to sterilise thousands of pets to curb unwanted litters.Read More
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline
Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.Read More
Citrus crisis averted after deal saves SA produce from rotting at EU ports
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for Market Access, Deon Joubert, about how a deal has been struck to save SA citrus from rotting in European Union ports after new import laws prevented them from being offloaded.Read More
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general
The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for success.Read More
10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher
Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.Read More