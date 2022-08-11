Natalie Maimane not surprised by Delft Police Station shortcomings





Natalie Maimane and Mmusi Maimane visited the Delft South African Police Service (SAPS) station on Women's Day.

The station accounts for 5% of the country's reported rape cases - which is the third-highest nationally.

The Maimane's visited the station to assess the procedures and policies set in place to deal with women who were victims of sexual violence.

Natalie said the police's policies should match the victims' experiences.

For example, she said, Delf Police station has a victim empowerment room but the keys to the room were not held on the premises.

Natalie added that there was a lack of an integration of the various government departments meant to deal with the sexual violence cases at different points.

"If the process does not work the way it should, there are a lot more gaps open for that woman to be revictimised," she noted.

If every person, every government department is actually held accountable and can do its part properly, and that they are, in fact, talking to one another, I think that kind of thing would make such a difference in regards to a crime like this... there are various aspects that can't just be the police handling, or that the police should be accountable for. Natalie Maimane

Natalie also called out the Minster of Police Bheki Cele, for his egregious comments on the Krugersdorp gang rape case where he said one of the women was 'lucky' not to have been raped by more than one man.

The minister's comments, she said, highlighted the government's disregard for the women who've been victims of sexual assault.

She added that she was not surprised by the poor implementation of policing policies around sexual assault at the Delft Police Station.

It is very disheartening and just completely unacceptable as a woman to hear your Minister of Police make statements like he does... As a woman going into the third highest rape cases police station, was I expecting anything different when we hear [these comments] from government, right onto the ground? We really can't expect there to be any change if the attitude right at the top doesn't show us that there's a problem, that this is actually a concern of ours, that this is a priority. Natalie Maimane

