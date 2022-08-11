Got pets? Get them sterilised for free through City's mass sterilisation drive





- Since 2013, City Health has disbursed nearly R6 million through grant-in-aid funding to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA to facilitate mass sterilisation projects

- Owners in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay, Ocean View and Masiphumelele are being encouraged to sign their pets up.

Pet owners in Cape Town are being urged to take advantage of a mass sterilisation project running in the Mother City.

The project is a partnership between the City of Cape Town and local organisations who make up the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF).

The scheme has been running annually since 2013.

This year, it's being rolled out in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay, Ocean View and Masiphumelele.

Owners in these areas are encouraged to sign up their pets for the procedure, which includes sterilisation, a rabies vaccine supplied by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and parasite control, sponsored by CAWF.

I want to encourage pet owners who would otherwise not have the means to secure this critical procedure for their dogs and cats to take up this opportunity. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Sterilisation is a key factor in responsible pet ownership and how we maintain overall healthy communities, preventing diseases which are difficult and expensive to treat, as well as the birth of unwanted litters born into challenging circumstances. Karen De Klerk, Chairperson - Cape Animal Welfare Forum

The City is acutely aware that healthy animals are vital to healthy communities, and that is why we keep supporting this very important work that our animal welfare organisations are doing. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

We aim to sterilise at least 1, 500 animals in the identified areas in the coming months. Karen De Klerk, Chairperson - Cape Animal Welfare Forum

Eight members of the Cape Animal Welfare Forum are participating in the project this year.

They are the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), Animal Welfare Society, EnviroVet, Animal Rescue Organisation, TEARS, DARG and the Animal Anti Cruelty League.

