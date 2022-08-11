Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck
On Tuesday Kenyans voted for a new president to take over Uhuru Kenyatta's two-term presidency.
The election is touted to be one the tightest in the country's history as Kenyatta's former deputy president, William Ruto, and five-time runner, Raila Odinga, face off for their shot at the presidency.
However, voter turnout has been lower than average with only 64.6% of registered voters identified electronically - roughly 14.2 million of the 21.1 million register voters - as opposed to the slightly above 70% of voter turnout in 2017.
This could have an impact on on the result of the election where the winning candidate is required to garner at least 50% of the tallied votes and at least 25% of votes from half of the 47 counties in the country.
Of the votes tallied from 36,000 out of the 46,229 polling stations, 77-year-old Odinga accounts for 5.3 million of the votes while 55-year-old Ruto accounts for 5.4 million votes.
Thus far, neither of them have the required 50% threshold of the total votes required which could result in a re-match between the two without the other election candidates.
Though the election has been relatively peaceful, Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, said that she can't be sure that a re-election would be peaceful too.
Things may change because in case of a rerun, for instance, you will have the two leading candidates contesting. So the other two candidates... will be actually locked out of a rerun. So, in a case where you have two candidates in a tightly-contested election, going for a rerun... we can't predict what may happen next.Jerimiah Wakaya, online editor - Capital FM Nairobi
Listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/niyazz/niyazz1501/niyazz150100419/35429058-ballot-box-with-national-flag-on-background-kenya.jpg
More from Africa
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, about Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visits to African countries.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election
Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem
Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation.Read More
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night
A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.Read More
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market
A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses
The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.Read More
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More