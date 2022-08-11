Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline





On Sunday evening, Transnet discovered an illegal fitting on its fuel pipeline between Jameson Park and Alrode in Gauteng.

The fitting caused a leak that left emergency workers fighting to contain the spread of a pool of diesel, water, and sewage.

Transnet completed repairs on Thursday morning and the pipeline is now operational and an environmental response team will remain on site to complete the clean-up.

Transnet has experienced 40 incidents of fuel theft since April this year.

Tampering with petroleum pipelines is extremely dangerous for thieves and the surrounding communities.

Transnet Pipelines urges people living near pipelines or those driving past, especially at night, to report suspicious activities or vehicles such as bakkies or fuel tankers in the veld to tollfree number 0800 203 843.

We have intelligence services trying to get behind all the fuel theft incidents… While some of it is syndicated, you also have some opportunistic fuel theft. Saret Knoetze, Public Relations Manager - Transnet

In the last three years, there have been seven deaths… where people have tampered with the pipeline, not realising how dangerous it is… We’re doing everything possible… to make sure we stop these incidents before they occur. Saret Knoetze, Public Relations Manager - Transnet