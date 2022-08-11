Zamas-zamas - a spider web network that won’t be easy to stop: Mogale City Cllr
On Wednesday, seven suspects - who were originally part of the 81 suspects charged with illegally entering the country – were charged with rape.
This follows the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp late last month, allegedly by so-called zama-zamas. They'd been shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village.
Regulating artisanal or small-scale mining has been suggested as a possible solution for the rampant criminality and violence that characterises the trade.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mogale City local municipality council member Mark Trump on the latest update on what is happening in Krugersdorp.
Trump is also the elected chair of STORM - a strategic operations committee started in response to the gang rape.
He said regulating illegal mining is difficult. The zama-zamas dig their own mine shafts and access the tunnels from anywhere on the land using their own equipment.
He added that the activities heavily rely on child labour.
My experience of zama-zamas - they are between the ages of 10 and 17, now that tells you a completely different story of illicit mining.Mark Trump, Council member - Mogale City local municipality councillor
What is currently happening in Krugersdorp is reactionary policing, he said. The municipality brought it to the attention of the South African Police Service (SAPS) a long time ago.
This has been going on from about 2012, 2013 where the zama-zama areas have been taking place and these crimes around the surrounding areas would come out.Mark Trump, Council member - Mogale City local municipality councillor
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
