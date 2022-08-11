Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo as Russia continues its charm offensive in Africa.

Professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Irina Filatova, says the aim of the visit was to show the world that Russia is not isolated and is still an important player for the continent. She was speaking to Refilwe Moloto.

The Russian Foreign Minister seemingly shifted the spotlight to Ukraine- blaming the country for the grain embargo that African countries faced, as well as for the blockade of the Black Sea.

Latrov said that Russia had to close the Black Sea's ports in order to defend themselves against Ukraine. He highlighted this, and Western sanctions against Russia, as the reason grain could not be exported. Latrov claimed that Russia had resolved the problem.

That was quite successful because, now, the grain is reportedly going and I don't know whether it will last. Lavrov said this was Russia who, sort of, did the deal about the grain. Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Filatova says the trip was also Russia's way of showing that there will be a continuation of funding, for countries where Western influence has been weakened.

In the last ten years Russia had a significant impact in Africa, particularly West Africa, and this had to be consolidated. This had to be shown to the world that Russia is a very important player in Africa, now. It is another Cold War, it is another front of the new Cold War and African countries, they will benefit from this Cold War. Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The visit was a continuation of the policy of funding places where the Western influence, or Western connection was somehow weakened. Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow - University of KwaZulu-Natal

