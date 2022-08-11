The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
The European summer of 2022 has been sweltering.
The UK recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever while extreme heat waves and forest fires have plagued France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal for weeks.
Several countries are in the grip of extreme drought, and the rivers are drying up.
RELATED: Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up
The Rhine – one of Europe's major shipping rivers – has dropped so low in Germany and the Netherlands that houseboats are stranded, and commercial shipping may soon grind to a complete halt.
"It's not been raining here since April,” said Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Barbara Wesel.
“The weather forecast says it will not rain in the next week so there is not going to be any relief; it's just going to get worse."
RELATED: 'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'
"As we are seeing in Switzerland, as we're seeing in France, many parts of Germany, northern Italy as southern parts of the United Kingdom, it's dry,” concurred Clare Nullis of the World Meteorological Organisation.
“July was very, very dry. August is continuing that trend."
Lester Kiewit interviewed DW’s Keith Walker (scroll up to listen).
A lot of the rivers are drying up… The water had receded so much that I can actually walk along the [Rhine] riverbank. It’s weird, like walking on the moon...Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle
Navigating the river has become so difficult because the water level is so low… They have to have less stuff on the barges, so it sits higher in the water. It’s bizarre.Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117479083_rhine-netherlands-july-14-2018-aerial-view-of-a-merchant-ship-with-a-container-crossing-the-river-rh.html?vti=mb6gwwharmts09gbhf-1-57
More from Business
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline
Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.Read More
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them
No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.Read More
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results.Read More
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive
'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'I’m being offered sex for public works jobs' – Philippi councillor
Lester Kiewit interviews Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town aboutRead More
What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry
Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost airline Mango has had its air service licence suspended for two years by the Air Services Licensing Council.Read More
More from World
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?
Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.Read More
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election
Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.Read More
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it
Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.Read More