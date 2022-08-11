Have you fought with Patricks or Karens? Who are they anyway?





A picketer in the recent #PatrickMustFall campaign. Photo: Vanessa Sauls/Facebook

Are you a Karen? Or maybe you're a Steve? You could also be Becky. Or perhaps a Chad.

We all know them and have crossed paths with them - names that denote a character trait in the age of social media.

And now it seems Patrick is being painted with the same brush.

On Monday, members of a movement called #PatrickMustFall picketed in Constantia. They held eyebrow-raising posters in opposition to the so-called Patrick.

The picket left passers-by confused.

Who is Patrick? And why are they protesting against him?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules', activist Kashiefa Achmat and Patric Solomons, the director at Molo Songololo about the use of pejorative terms in today's context.

For Achmat, "Patrick" represents the fight against patriarchy.

We're a group of women from across different groups in Cape Town. We've had many conversations about issues and we've tried to break down what is patriarchy. Communities don't understand what is patriarchy so what we said is let's make it Patrick for short. 'Patrick' is the one at the heart of all the issues in our community, the gender-based violence, the exploitation of women, unemployment and suffering. Kashiefa Achmat, activist

Jeynes is all too familiar with the stigma that comes with her name.

In the socially aware world we live in, Karen is a pejorative term for a white woman perceived as entitled or privileged, and who is insensitive to those around her.

We've all come across a 'Karen' or two - whether in the supermarket, at Home Affairs or walking her dog on the Sea Point Promenade.

Jeynes and co-author Karin Schimke brilliantly and humorously explore the social dynamics of what a 'Karen' is in their book, "Karen Book of Rules'.

Part of what we looked at with 'Karen' and what's similar here is that we as society have created a lot of names that denigrate minorities such as women, people of colour, LGBTQ people etc. There were very few terms for people who have power. And Karen is one of those terms we could really use about white women who have a certain societal power. It feels like with Patrick, they've designed a word to critique men in that same position of power both systemically and individually. Karen Jeynes, author of 'Karen Book of Rules'

As a proud owner of the badge Patrick, Molo Songololo director Patric Solomon, a long time children rights activist, was not too fazed by the new meaning given to his name.

I had a good laugh and I thought it was a brilliant campaign to get their voice in the public domain. It represents inequality, exploitation, and abuse of women. It's fantastic that these women have mobilised their communities against something that everyone can relate to. Patric Solomon, Molo Songololo director

As a consistent human rights activist, Solomon is in full support of the campaign #PatrickMustFall.

Bringing the issue to something we know, like it was done with Karen, draws people's attention and it's a very clever move. There will be lots of people that don't get it and we will have to explain it to them and educate them in the process. Patric Solomon, Molo Songololo director

