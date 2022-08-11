Is there justice for prison abuses and crimes?





South Africans are tormented by crime.

This is an undeniable fact and the national consequence is that there are many citizens behind bars.

Moreover, South African prisons are notoriously overcrowded.

The official bed space in the country's correctional facilities is 120 567.

But the current inmate population stands at well over 140,000 - which makes it the highest incarceration rate in Africa.

At the same time, violence is rampant inside correctional services centres - which begs the following questions:

What is to be done when an inmate is hurt or raped inside a correctional service centre?

What recourse is there for inmates?

We think that what goes on in prisons is removed from our society, safely locked up, and that's not the case. Prison walls are porous, inmates come inside and outside of our communities and so any discussion we have about violence and sexual violence impacts our broader society. Rebecca Gore, independent researcher

Lester was joined by Rebecca Gore - an independent researcher who has worked for gender-based rights organisations - and Unathi Mahlati the Programme Director for Just Detention, a health and human rights organisation that seeks to end sexual abuse in all forms of detention.

