A really happy tail: Rescued pup arrives home to hero who saved her from dump
- Zola Mceka rescued little Amari from a dumpsite in Marikana back in June
- He took her to the Animal Welfare society and pledged R20 a week to help pay for the poorly pup's medical treatment.
- With the public's support, he's now been able to take Amari home to Gugulethu
It's the moment so many people have been waiting for.
Finally, little rescue pup Amari, has been reunited with the good samaritan who saved her from a dumpsite back in June.
After following the heart-warming story of Zola Mceka and Amari, animal lovers everywhere pledged their support to help keep the pair together.
At the time, Zola, a man of meagre means himself, pledged R20 a week to help pay for Amari's medical treatment.
After being bought back to health by the staff at the Animal Welfare Society, the formerly poorly pup was declared fit and well to go home.
And her arrival home to Zola's house in Gugulethu this week, was met with great celebration and excitement says the AWS.
Her arrival generated so much excitement in the neighbourhood that the referee of a street soccer match blew half-time early. Her arrival was just too much of a happy distraction and not to be missed.Animal Welfare Society
He told us that we had given him the most precious gift of his life and that he would be forever grateful to everyone for their help.Animal Welfare Society
We love a happy ending!
RELATED: Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
