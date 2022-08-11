SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills
Stellenbosch University's Engineering faculty's Social Impact campaign is shedding much-needed light in schools.
Through their campaigns the faculty has been able to replace the lights in twenty-seven schools, in order to reduce their electricity usage.
This energy initiative was founded in 2017. The faculty aimed to help schools decrease their energy bills, by identifying what the biggest contributors were to their monthly bills.
The faculty found that large amount of money was going into lighting. With the help of the university and corporate sponsors, they were able replace lights at schools with LED lights - saving the schools 21% to 39% of their energy bills.
The faculty is currently preparing to install a new solar power plant system for Cloetesville Primary School. This was made possible by Rhenish Primary School, which donated a 7.5 kilowatt solar power plant.
Booysen says the solar installations have a positive impact on the environment.
This is making an enormous impact on the environment, as well, and helping Eskom because they're also reducing their Eskom burden by fourteen megawatt hours per year. If we roll this out to all the schools, we can effectively prevent a stage or two of load shedding.Prof Thinus Booysen, Faculty of Engineering - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full interview above.
