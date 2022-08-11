Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go





The Midday Report focus today was on the court appearance of seven suspected illegal miners involved in the suspected rape of eight women in Krugersdorp two weeks ago.

Originally arrested and charged only with being in the country illegally, the seven accused now have additional charges on their docket, including counts of rape, sexual assault in robbery, robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Malungelo Booi of Newzroom Afrika about how police were able to link these seven suspects to the crime.

What we know is that the identity parade has been done. The DNA samples have also been taken. Malungelo Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Booi adds that police reportedly recovered some victims' belongings from a number of the suspects.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Roodepoort protest against planned evictions from a social housing project owned by the City

Embattled former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and others appear on charges of fraud and corruption

New KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces new cabinet

The SIU received a tip-off from a whistleblower that there is alleged serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor - Kaizer Kganyago, SIU Spokesperson

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues

Minister Motsoaledi briefs media on employment of 10, 000 youth for the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security, and latest on transit visas - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

