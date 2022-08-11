Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth
Stokvels are invitation-only saving schemes. Members contribute fixed sums of money to a central fund on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis.
Stokvels form the backbone of many South African communities. There are at least 800 000 stokvels in South Africa, with annual investments totaling about R50 billion a year.
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
Most stokvels focus primarily on saving for consumption-based spending such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials. Less often, members use them to grow their wealth.
Africa Melane spoke to Women in Stokvel (WIS) cofounder Ellen Mokau. She explained how to use stokvels to save and make money.
Mokau, a poultry farmer and entrepreneur, started WIS with Palesa Lengolo, a finance professional, and Silindile Leseyane, a property and stokvel coach.
(scroll up to listen)
Stokvels are very good vehicles for acquiring financial freedom… It’s a good vehicle for acquiring capital to start a business… We have to move away from being consumers…Ellen Mokau, cofounder - Women in Stokvel
You need to be likeminded… You must join the right team…Ellen Mokau, cofounder - Women in Stokvel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63569717_3-african-women-sitting-at-a-table-in-discussion-credit-cards-are-laid-out-on-the-table-in-front-of-.html?vti=nrh9rd3sug5f7r8dd2-1-7
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible
Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.Read More
Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers
Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More