The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
Personal finance
investing
small business
stokvels
saving
wealth creation
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
Women in Stokvels
Ellen Mokau

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Stokvels are invitation-only saving schemes. Members contribute fixed sums of money to a central fund on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis.

Stokvels form the backbone of many South African communities. There are at least 800 000 stokvels in South Africa, with annual investments totaling about R50 billion a year.

© danienel/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Most stokvels focus primarily on saving for consumption-based spending such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials. Less often, members use them to grow their wealth.

Africa Melane spoke to Women in Stokvel (WIS) cofounder Ellen Mokau. She explained how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Mokau, a poultry farmer and entrepreneur, started WIS with Palesa Lengolo, a finance professional, and Silindile Leseyane, a property and stokvel coach.

(scroll up to listen)

Stokvels are very good vehicles for acquiring financial freedom… It’s a good vehicle for acquiring capital to start a business… We have to move away from being consumers…

Ellen Mokau, cofounder - Women in Stokvel

You need to be likeminded… You must join the right team…

Ellen Mokau, cofounder - Women in Stokvel



