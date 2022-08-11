Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth





Stokvels are invitation-only saving schemes. Members contribute fixed sums of money to a central fund on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis.

Stokvels form the backbone of many South African communities. There are at least 800 000 stokvels in South Africa, with annual investments totaling about R50 billion a year.

Most stokvels focus primarily on saving for consumption-based spending such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials. Less often, members use them to grow their wealth.

Africa Melane spoke to Women in Stokvel (WIS) cofounder Ellen Mokau. She explained how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Mokau, a poultry farmer and entrepreneur, started WIS with Palesa Lengolo, a finance professional, and Silindile Leseyane, a property and stokvel coach.

Stokvels are very good vehicles for acquiring financial freedom… It’s a good vehicle for acquiring capital to start a business… We have to move away from being consumers… Ellen Mokau, cofounder - Women in Stokvel