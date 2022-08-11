MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
- Makwala-King released her best-selling debut memoir Killing Karoline in 2017
- As a result of the book's publication she was reunited with her biological father and has since taken his name.
- Her latest book _Mad Bad Love _was published on 1 August and deals with issues around addiction, motherhood, childhood trauma and healing
Life looks good for Sara-Jayne. She’s a popular radio personality, a bestselling author and she’s recently been reunited with her long-lost father, nearly 40 years after she was given up for adoption as a baby.
Best of all, she’s just found out she’s about to become a mother, with Enver, the ‘love of her life’.
She's convinced that she’s finally heading towards her "happily ever after". But six weeks after discovering she’s pregnant, Enver relapses on heroin and disappears ...
So reads the blurb for CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne Makwala King's new book, Mad Bad Love, the follow-up to her UJ Prize shortlisted memoir Killing Karoline.
Published in 2017, Killing Karoline told Makwala King's story of being born 'Karoline' in 1980, the result of an affair between a white mother and a black father, both of whom had worked at the Balalaika Hotel in Johannesburg.
The affair (illegal under apartheid’s Immorality Act) and Makwala King's birth led to an elaborate cover-up and hurried overseas adoption, seeing the newborn adopted and raised by a white couple in the United Kingdom.
In her latest book Mad Bad Love, Makwala King teams up again with maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson.
Another memoir and written in the author's signature honest and gritty style, the book deals with issues of addiction (drugs and love), motherhood, relationships, recovery, unprocessed childhood trauma, and recovery.
In the much-anticipated follow-up to Killing Karoline, Makwala King finds herself pregnant and alone after her partner, Enver, relapses on heroin.
"She knows she has to find a way to save herself. But to do this she has to work out why everyone leaves her. Why, like that song, is she always looking for love in all the wrong places? And why can’t she seem to break free from mad, bad love?"
Makwala King sat down with John Maytham in front of a live studio audience this week to talk about her latest literary offering.
I'd come into work, and I'd put that red 'mic live' button up and have to be 'on'. But the truth was, I was pregnant and I wanted to die.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
I didn't think I could be a mother, I didn't think I could do it, and the start of the book is, "I am a bad mother'.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
I was so ashamed.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
Makwala King, who will celebrate 15 years clean and sober this month, says even during the worst times, going back to the drink and drugs wasn't an option.
Falling off the wagon was never going to be the thing. Taking myself out, ending it all was, though. There were nights when I lay in bed and thought how will I do it?Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
Makwala King says while she doesn't write to inspire, she does hope that there are people who read her books that draw some hope from her story.
I write for people like me. Adopted people, addicts, people in love with addicts.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
I know what it's like to be taken to the very brink of one's life, of what you think you can handle.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
I'm still working through a lot of trauma, and that's ok.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
Writing this book was an act of self-love.Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Weekend Breakfast host - CapeTalk and author of Mad Bad Love
Click here to read an extract from Makwala King's latest book, Mad Bad Love.
