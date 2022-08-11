[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie. 11 August 2022 6:16 PM
Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to... 11 August 2022 3:27 PM
MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all Local
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom. 11 August 2022 7:19 PM
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money. 11 August 2022 2:55 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future? A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend? 11 August 2022 11:46 AM
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

11 August 2022 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kenya
Africa
Stone Age
Homo sapiens
Lester Kiewit
Human Evolution
The Morning Review
Archaeology
National Museum of Kenya
Emmanuel Ndiema

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

Archaeologists have discovered the oldest human burial site in Africa - the birthplace of Homo Sapiens.

The burial site of a three-year-old child, who lived in a Kenyan cave about 78 000 years ago, has been uncovered. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

The find suggests that human beings have performed symbolic funeral rites since at least the Middle Stone Age.

© rolffimages/123rf.com

Only humans treat the dead with the same respect, consideration, and even tenderness that they treat the living. Even when we die, we continue to be someone for our group.

María Martinón-Torres, Director at Spain's National Research Center on Human Evolution

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya.

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.




11 August 2022 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kenya
Africa
Stone Age
Homo sapiens
Lester Kiewit
Human Evolution
The Morning Review
Archaeology
National Museum of Kenya
Emmanuel Ndiema

More from Opinion

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?

8 August 2022 4:55 PM

The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'

4 August 2022 7:40 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa

4 August 2022 4:46 PM

What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

4 August 2022 6:00 AM

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?

3 August 2022 7:44 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst

29 July 2022 11:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing

29 July 2022 11:08 AM

What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck

11 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa

11 August 2022 12:34 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, about Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visits to African countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem

1 August 2022 9:51 AM

Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night

28 July 2022 5:40 PM

A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market

27 July 2022 5:57 PM

A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

World Lifestyle

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

Local Lifestyle

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

EWN Highlights

Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also

11 August 2022 6:16 PM

Home Affairs begins digitisation project

11 August 2022 5:34 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula refers Phala Phala matter to Joint Standing Committee

11 August 2022 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA