[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens





Archaeologists have discovered the oldest human burial site in Africa - the birthplace of Homo Sapiens.

The burial site of a three-year-old child, who lived in a Kenyan cave about 78 000 years ago, has been uncovered. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

The find suggests that human beings have performed symbolic funeral rites since at least the Middle Stone Age.

© rolffimages/123rf.com

Only humans treat the dead with the same respect, consideration, and even tenderness that they treat the living. Even when we die, we continue to be someone for our group. María Martinón-Torres, Director at Spain's National Research Center on Human Evolution

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya.

