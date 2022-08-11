Home Affairs aims to digitise civic papers over the next three years
The Department of Home Affairs has hired 10,000 unemployed youth to digitise more than 350 million civic paper records over the next three years.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced this on Thursday during a media briefing.
The graduates with IT skills will be responsible for digitising birth, death, and marriages dated back from 1895.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise for the details.
Motsoaledi said that digitisation was one of the department's efforts to do away with long queues.
It is a project that is going to take three years and got a budget of about R2,5 billion and we are expecting to see the first group starting tomorrow.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It will be felt by a person who wants an unabridged birth certificate, those whose records have been digitised, those who want unabridged marriage certificates, and those who want amendments and ratification. And once their records are digitised, they will feel the difference.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
The issue about visiting Home Affairs with long queues can’t be resolved by digitisation only. We are just mentioning it as one of the contributing factors because the other factors are many, and one of them is the system downtime.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Home Affairs aims to digitise civic papers over the next three years
