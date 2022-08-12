Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month





JOHANNESBURG – It's been a short week with a break for Women’s Day on Tuesday, so keep the energy up and enjoy the city for the rest of Women’s Month.

Whether you’re celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways to celebrate Women’s Month this weekend.

A WOMEN’S MONTH STAND UP COMEDY SPECIAL

If you’re a fan of stand up comedy and want to support a good cause, head down to the Grand Daddy Hotel on Saturday for their Women’s Month stand up comedy special.

The show is from 16:00 – 19:00 and all proceeds go to the H18 Foundation, an NPO which maintains sustainable production in a non-industrial environment whilst empowering, upskilling, and uplifting women.

Buy tickets and find out more here

KINGS AND QUEENS COMEDY AND KARAOKE

If you’re looking to really get involved in entertainment this weekend, a comedy and karaoke night at El Greeyo Coffee Roastery is the perfect way to stretch out those vocal cords and get a good laugh.

Buy tickets and find out more here

JACKAL AND THE WIND AT CAFÉ ROUX

As much fun as karaoke can be, sometimes its best to let the professionals do the singing - which is exactly what you can expect at Café Roux.

Enjoy the musical talents of Jackal & the Wind and get energised by watching SA vs New Zealand in the rugby on the big screen beforehand.

Buy tickets and find out more here

CAUSE EFFECT COCKTAIL KITCHEN

If you want to try something different, and very uniquely Cape Town, drinks at the Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen is the perfect place to try this weekend.

With their incredible and experimental cocktails, inspired by the wonders of the city, this bar will make you feel the magic of Cape Town inside and out.

Find out more here

BLUEMARLIN SUSHI

When in doubt you can’t go wrong with a sushi night, so why not try out Bluemarlin sushi this weekend?

With delicious sushi and Chinese dishes, as well as an all-you-can-eat options, Bluemarlin is sure to satisfy all your food cravings this weekend.

Find out more on their Facebook page here

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month