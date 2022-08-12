How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable?
Sustainable living is increasingly popular and social impact business Circular Homes is offering Bokashi composting solutions for your home.
Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder Natashia De Wet about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the planet.
Bokashi composting is a process of using food waste, combined with Bokashi - which works as a probiotic for the soil, to create nutrient rich compost that is used to grow sustainable gardens.
De Wet partnered with a local community garden and is using Bokashi compost to not only grow food for the hungry, but also to create work opportunities for those in need.
She also encourages people to use bokashi composting in their own homes. The process ensures that no food waste is thrown into the normal bin and after two weeks of the bin being filled, the contents will be fermented and ready to use for composting.
This method of reducing food waste can have significant environmental impacts and help households to improve their sustainability.
Listen to the audio above for more.
