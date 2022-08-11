There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours





When we are constantly hearing stories about the terrible things happening in our country it can be easy to lose faith, but sometimes its important to take a step back and acknowledge all the incredible things South Africa has to offer.

John Maytham spoke to Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for.'

It is no secret that there are problems in our country, and it is understandable that people are angry, frustrated and scared.

However, there are so many things in South Africa- from the food, to the music, to the people- that are truly fantastic and can give us hope for a future worth fighting for.

Abel says he believes if more South Africans celebrated South Africa, we'd begin to attract investment to the country. He says optimism is needed, because "negativity only precipitates a negative outcome".

Listen to the audio above for more.