There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 05:10
'personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed' says The Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacolize Meiring - Head of Household Wealth Research at Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
Today at 05:50
Start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:10
Help! The Eastern Cape water crisis is worsening says GOTG.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder at Gift Of The Givers Foundation
Today at 06:25
What should we be doing with stockpiles of eco-bricks?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Dommisse - Founder at Eco-Brick Exchange
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Philippi East Public Library
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawrence Mkenpane | Head Librarian at Philippi East Public Library
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Inquiry hears Mkhwebane protected Magashule in Vrede Dairy probe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Gerber - News24's parliamentary reporter
Today at 07:20
Spotlight on safety measures at retirement facilities after pensioner dies after being left outside overnight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Binge Club: Network changes and things to binge on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 09:15
Bok Vs AB Preview
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Napier
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Four Paws
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Miles - Operations Director at Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: a lesson in ballroom dancing with a disabled dancer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cassidy Bailey
Thabiso Biyela
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie. 11 August 2022 6:16 PM
View all Local
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom. 11 August 2022 7:19 PM
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money. 11 August 2022 2:55 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all Business
SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stellenbosch University's Prof Thinus Booysen about the faculty of engineering's Social Impact campaign-... 11 August 2022 10:03 PM
There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours John Maytham spoke to co-founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a pl... 11 August 2022 9:34 PM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours

11 August 2022 9:34 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Proudly South African
optimism
positivity

John Maytham spoke to co-founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for.'

When we are constantly hearing stories about the terrible things happening in our country it can be easy to lose faith, but sometimes its important to take a step back and acknowledge all the incredible things South Africa has to offer.

John Maytham spoke to Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for.'

It is no secret that there are problems in our country, and it is understandable that people are angry, frustrated and scared.

However, there are so many things in South Africa- from the food, to the music, to the people- that are truly fantastic and can give us hope for a future worth fighting for.

Abel says he believes if more South Africans celebrated South Africa, we'd begin to attract investment to the country. He says optimism is needed, because "negativity only precipitates a negative outcome".

Listen to the audio above for more.




11 August 2022 9:34 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Proudly South African
optimism
positivity

More from Lifestyle

Missing Image Placeholder

SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills

11 August 2022 10:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stellenbosch University's Prof Thinus Booysen about the faculty of engineering's Social Impact campaign- aimed at reducing electricity costs at schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also

11 August 2022 6:16 PM

The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?

11 August 2022 11:46 AM

A diamond may be a girl's best friend, but is it the Earth's best friend?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction?

10 August 2022 8:29 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to tell us about their experiences with auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube bans pimple-popping channel for being 'too graphic'

10 August 2022 1:40 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

World Lifestyle

Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN

11 August 2022 9:51 PM

Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy

11 August 2022 8:39 PM

Mineral Resources dept admits slow response to warnings over illegal mining

11 August 2022 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA