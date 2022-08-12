75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds
The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) estimates that the personal income of South Africans was skewed between 2011 and 2022.
The study was conducted to understand consumer finances in South Africa and the overall performance of the economy.
It further concluded that 60% of economic growth came from consumer expenditure.
South Africa is dealt a blow by power utility Eskom's energy crisis, industrial action and political instability.
These are further compounded by the global Ukraine-Russia conflict.
According to studies conducted by the BMR, 75% of the working adult population receives an annual income of R69, 974 - slightly above R5, 800 per month - but only receives 11% of the total income in the country.
This is in stark contrast to 3.8% of this population receiving above R48,000 of monthly income, accounting for 47% of the total income.
Head researcher of the BMR's Personal Finance Research Unit, Jacolize Meiring, estimates that things don't seem to be looking up in the foreseeable future.
Meiring said that the Research Consumption Consumer Vulnerability Index indicated that it would take, at least, an additional 18 months for consumers to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Meiring expects a recovery will happen despite these negative contributors to the growing pains.
We've seen some volatile times in the past few weeks but we try to be optimistic to say, 'our recovery process will most likely continue to have a slow recovery but the recovery will continue'. It is all about what is done on the micro levels, so, at the bottom to say, 'how are consumers handling their finances? How is the support provided, the environment support provided for consumers to be able to recover from the hit of COVID-19?'.Jacolize Meiring, senior researcher head of the Personal Finance Research Unit - Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : Pexels
More from Business
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth
Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.Read More
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline
Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.Read More
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More