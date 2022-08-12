Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to launch new centre for orphaned kids
South Africa has over 1 million orphans and this number has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage was established in 2010 to counter the growing number of orphans in the country and to give them another chance at life.
Five years ago, the non-profit organisation bought land to build a youth and childcare centre for communities in the south of Johannesburg.
They include Soweto, Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Klipspruit West.
Africa Melane is joined by Shakir Baker from Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage.
The centre, once completed, can accommodate up to 100 children. We decided not to congest the centre but provide an environment of a family home.Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager
Each three-bedroom unit will house ten children at a time.
Baker said the construction of the building has been completed and the finishing touches had to be completed over the next month.
The new centre will be officially launched on 27 August 2022.
The centre also supports the hot meal programme run by various feeding schemes in Ennerdale.
COVID-19 has hit people hard, particularly in the area we are in. In region G, there are over 40 informal settlements that have popped up over the last few years. The unemployment rate has escalated, making many people depend on feeding schemes.Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager
We decided that instead of reinventing the wheel of starting another feeding scheme, we will supply these feeding schemes with dry food so that they continue with their services. In a month, there are about 96,000 hot meals being served.Shakir Baker, Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage operations manager
To donate to their projects, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bhsorphanage/
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/bhsorphanage/photos/a.1276220785833711/5008888302566922
More from Local
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.Read More
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to hold office.Read More
MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.Read More