Unlawful municipal workers' strike causes Eastern Cape district to run dry

12 August 2022 12:43 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Amathole District Municipality
Water services
Eastern Cape water crisis
Unlawful Strike

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of Givers Foundation founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, and spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, about the water crisis in the Eastern Cape that's been worsened by unlawful strikes by municipal employees.

The Eastern Cape continues to face a water crisis. Residents in the Amathole District Municipality find themselves without water, due to an ongoing unlawful strike by municipality employees.

The employees are calling for an increase in salaries. Their wages have not changed since the 2019-2020 financial year.

The strike has had dire consequences on a number of facilities. Striking employees have allegedly been sabotaging water facilities.

Now hospitals in the districts do not have water to do their laundry. Water is also needed to administer medication to patients. Some hospitals have had to resort to transporting critical patients to hospitals in other districts.

To tackle the crisis, Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says the organisation is in the process providing clean linen to hospitals, as well as fixing their non-functional water bores. This will allow hospitals to divert water from water tanks, directly into laundry valves.

Sooliman says that they do not have enough water bores and water tankers available, to tackle the entire scope of the crisis- leaving many community members in desperate need of water.

There's communities that are desperate. When we tell the communities we are coming, there are floods of crowds already waiting to get to the water tanker... it's not a very dignifying thing to see that, you know? Why should this be happening to people just because someone is on strike?

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation

If the allegations that the striking workers are intentionally disrupting municipal services are proven to be true, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, says that they will be taken to court to pay for the damages that were incurred.

This process will be filtered through the unions spearheading the unlawful protest.

What the municipality intends to do at the end of it all is that whilst we consolidate all the damage that is happening, we will, obviously, take the workers into task through their unions because the unions have owned the strike... though it is unlawful, it's theirs.

Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, Spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality.

Sooliman is calling for people to donate linen, blankets, pillow cases and water bottles, to assist in the support of hospitals affected by the strike because Gift of the Givers cannot get the water fast enough to them on their own.

That's a quick-fix, in the meantime, while we try to open more bores and to even drill more bores to try to solve the problem, but, of course, the most decisive point of intervention has to come from the government.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation

Listen to the full interviews above.




