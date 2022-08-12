Unlawful municipal workers' strike causes Eastern Cape district to run dry
The Eastern Cape continues to face a water crisis. Residents in the Amathole District Municipality find themselves without water, due to an ongoing unlawful strike by municipality employees.
The employees are calling for an increase in salaries. Their wages have not changed since the 2019-2020 financial year.
The strike has had dire consequences on a number of facilities. Striking employees have allegedly been sabotaging water facilities.
Now hospitals in the districts do not have water to do their laundry. Water is also needed to administer medication to patients. Some hospitals have had to resort to transporting critical patients to hospitals in other districts.
To tackle the crisis, Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says the organisation is in the process providing clean linen to hospitals, as well as fixing their non-functional water bores. This will allow hospitals to divert water from water tanks, directly into laundry valves.
Sooliman says that they do not have enough water bores and water tankers available, to tackle the entire scope of the crisis- leaving many community members in desperate need of water.
There's communities that are desperate. When we tell the communities we are coming, there are floods of crowds already waiting to get to the water tanker... it's not a very dignifying thing to see that, you know? Why should this be happening to people just because someone is on strike?Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation
If the allegations that the striking workers are intentionally disrupting municipal services are proven to be true, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, says that they will be taken to court to pay for the damages that were incurred.
This process will be filtered through the unions spearheading the unlawful protest.
What the municipality intends to do at the end of it all is that whilst we consolidate all the damage that is happening, we will, obviously, take the workers into task through their unions because the unions have owned the strike... though it is unlawful, it's theirs.Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, Spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality.
Sooliman is calling for people to donate linen, blankets, pillow cases and water bottles, to assist in the support of hospitals affected by the strike because Gift of the Givers cannot get the water fast enough to them on their own.
That's a quick-fix, in the meantime, while we try to open more bores and to even drill more bores to try to solve the problem, but, of course, the most decisive point of intervention has to come from the government.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation
Listen to the full interviews above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear'
Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.Read More
Has comic book culture become darker? Comic super-fan Zain Motala weighs in
Lester Kiewit chats to Zaid Motala, a member of the Comic Con Africa team about global comic book culture.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report
Lester Kiewit interviews Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.Read More
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.Read More