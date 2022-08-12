'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'





Testimony at the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office has revealed that she was allegedly involved in shielding critical information about the Vrede Dairy Farm report.

This comes as a former investigator in the Office of the Public Protector Nditsheni Raedani testified in this regard.

He said Mkhwebane held a private meeting with with former Free State premier Ace Magashule that was not recorded shortly after her meeting with the premier and other officials ended.

Raedani also testified that Mkhwebane instructed him to remove some findings from the draft report - which implicated Magashule and former Minister of Mineral Resources, Mosebenzi Zwane, in maladministration.

He said that he cautioned Mkhwebane against this due to potential criticism that she was attempting to shield Magashule and Zwane - which he alleged she did not care about.

His testimonies could prove to be highly damaging for Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry because Raedani is now the third witness to testify to these accusations, said News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber.

This could lean more towards proof of her being guilty of misconduct than incompetence, which Gerber said Mkhwebane's defense lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was skewing the focus to.

It doesn't paint a good picture of advocate Mkhwebane's conduct. It does create the impression that there was an attempt to shield Magashule and Zwane. Jan Gerber, parliamentary reporter - News24

Advocate Mpofu seems to focus more on misconduct than focus on incompetence, at the moment. Jan Gerber, parliamentary reporter - News24

However, Gerber said that several findings had alluded to Mkhwebane's errors in law - which could potentially prove her incompetency.

