Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
CAPE TOWN - Stock up on some firewood and pull out your furry jerseys!
A series of cold fronts is expected to hit parts of the country from Friday.
The weather office has warned that residents can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.
A second cold front, making landfall on Saturday, is expected to bring snowfall in high-lying areas in the Western Cape.
SA Weather Service forecaster, Venetia Phakula, said that this would result in a drop in temperatures in the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape.
"We see the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape fallig under the very cold temperatures. It might even extend to the southern parts of the Free State where they will experience very cold temperatures," Phakula said.
Phakula said that the North West province, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal cold also expect chilly weather.
"Limpopo and some parts of Mpumalanga are still relatively warm. They will experience cold temperatures on Monday while other provinces such as the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, they are recovering from the very cold temperatures - they still remain cold, so by Monday, the cold temperatures cover the whole of South Africa," Phakula said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/koldunov/koldunov2011/koldunov201100243/163409734-african-american-mature-man-in-yellow-scarf-and-hat-freezing-in-warm-clothing-.jpg
More from Local
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.Read More
Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to launch new centre for orphaned kids
Africa Melane is joined by Shakir Baker from Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to talk about the work they do.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to hold office.Read More
MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.Read More